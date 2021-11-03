Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.14 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.450 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.48. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

