Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.64 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.450 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,654. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.84 and a 200-day moving average of $169.58. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.61.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
