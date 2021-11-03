TD Securities Boosts StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$7.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

SVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CVE SVI traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.45. 59,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,511. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -67.89. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.52 and a 12-month high of C$6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.20.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$51.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that StorageVault Canada will post -0.1005146 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

