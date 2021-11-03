TD Securities Reiterates “C$6.00” Price Target for ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) has been assigned a C$6.00 price target by stock analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 45.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.13.

TSE:ECN traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 299,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,605. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -687.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.54. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$5.52 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,767,227.70.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

