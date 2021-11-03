TD Securities Reiterates “C$6.00” Price Target for ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) has been assigned a C$6.00 price target by stock analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 45.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.13.
TSE:ECN traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 299,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,605. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -687.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.54. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$5.52 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08.
In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,767,227.70.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.