Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile

Télévision Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. The company provides advertising, television shopping, film and audiovisual co-production, sale of broadcast right licenses services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

