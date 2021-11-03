Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Update

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the September 30th total of 334,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 238,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,312,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 597,820 shares of company stock worth $3,286,903. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 115.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. 43.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.43. Templeton Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

