Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TEX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 22.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 38,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.