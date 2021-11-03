Ternium (NYSE:TX) Issues Earnings Results

Ternium (NYSE:TX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

NYSE TX traded down $6.19 on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. 127,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96. Ternium has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ternium stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 193,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Ternium worth $25,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. HSBC upped their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Grupo Santander raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

