Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.40

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.40 and last traded at $75.28, with a volume of 474246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRNO. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.64.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 29.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,218,000 after acquiring an additional 859,263 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 429.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 423,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after buying an additional 318,343 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 4.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,268,000 after buying an additional 210,470 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 11.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after buying an additional 157,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

