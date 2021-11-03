Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells $28,541,500.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total transaction of $28,541,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $41.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,213.86. 34,416,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,726,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.84, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.03 and a 12-month high of $1,215.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $829.72 and a 200-day moving average of $717.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

