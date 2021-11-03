TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

NYSE:TTI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 64,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,687. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TETRA Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

