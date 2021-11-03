Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TEVA. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 678,527 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347,894 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

