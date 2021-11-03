Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) vs. William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Head-To-Head Comparison

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million 6.64 $3.78 million $0.26 47.42 Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.09 $750,000.00 N/A N/A

William Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorp 15.36% 2.42% 0.54% Texas Community Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for William Penn Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

William Penn Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.60%. Given William Penn Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe William Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Texas Community Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

William Penn Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

