Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.17% of Texas Pacific Land worth $145,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after purchasing an additional 130,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,199,000 after purchasing an additional 145,507 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,287.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $470.05 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,264.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,432.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

