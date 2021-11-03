TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to C$160.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$126.83.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$131.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$12.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$138.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$124.65. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$60.78 and a 1-year high of C$148.63.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.35, for a total transaction of C$4,300,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$597,065,062.11. Insiders have sold 100,712 shares of company stock worth $14,304,279 over the last three months.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

