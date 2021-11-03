TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to C$160.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$126.83.
Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$131.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$12.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$138.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$124.65. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$60.78 and a 1-year high of C$148.63.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
