The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.14. 288,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,240. The Andersons has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 777.78%.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Andersons stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 165.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of The Andersons worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANDE. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

