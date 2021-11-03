The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Update

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
SZC stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
