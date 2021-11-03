The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Update

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

SZC stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

