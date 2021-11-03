The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

NYSE EL traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.38. 1,498,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,527. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $225.46 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,660 shares of company stock valued at $78,690,971 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

