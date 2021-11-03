The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Update

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FLIC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. 2,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,466. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69. The First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $502.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.54.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The First of Long Island will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 71,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

