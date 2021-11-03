The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Conviction-Buy

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

NYSE PSX opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

