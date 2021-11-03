The Graph (GRT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $201.81 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, The Graph has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $4.67 billion and approximately $201.81 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00050391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00220472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00097937 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The Graph's official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

