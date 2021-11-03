The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-8.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.925-5.073 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion.The Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.500-$8.900 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMG. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.00.

NYSE:SMG traded up $18.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.82. 30,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.94 and a 200 day moving average of $180.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

