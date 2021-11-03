The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.500-$8.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.50-8.90 EPS.

NYSE SMG traded up $18.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.61. The company had a trading volume of 33,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.94 and a 200 day moving average of $180.66. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $139.20 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMG. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

