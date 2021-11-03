The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.500-$8.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.50-8.90 EPS.
NYSE SMG traded up $18.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.61. The company had a trading volume of 33,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.94 and a 200 day moving average of $180.66. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $139.20 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.13.
Several brokerages recently commented on SMG. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
