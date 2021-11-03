The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Masterton Capital Management LP

Masterton Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,512 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for about 7.9% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.42. 157,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.36. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

