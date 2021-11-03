The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.55. 1,356,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

