Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Reduced by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $5,931,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,065,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,106,000 after acquiring an additional 135,100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO opened at $636.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $643.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

