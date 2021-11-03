thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.19

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €9.19 ($10.81) and traded as high as €9.41 ($11.08). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €9.20 ($10.83), with a volume of 2,815,468 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.11 ($14.24).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.19.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

