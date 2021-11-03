Tixl Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $284,348.00 (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Tixl has a market cap of $13.92 million and $284,348.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

