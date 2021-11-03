Toby Courtauld Acquires 20 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) insider Toby Courtauld purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 741 ($9.68) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($193.62).

GPOR opened at GBX 730.50 ($9.54) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 574.60 ($7.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 765.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,243.39. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.15.

GPOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 703.63 ($9.19).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

