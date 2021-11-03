TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. TopBuild updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.30. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.78. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $146.50 and a 12 month high of $264.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TopBuild stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of TopBuild worth $26,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.