Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Short Interest Update

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 3,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,593. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.76. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $1,352,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.48.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

