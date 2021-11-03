Traders Buy Large Volume of CarLotz Call Options (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 80,048 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,209% compared to the typical volume of 3,467 call options.

LOTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. William Blair lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarLotz by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,551,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarLotz by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarLotz by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,608,000. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOTZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 45,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,858. The firm has a market cap of $443.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CarLotz has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarLotz will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

