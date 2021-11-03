Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,816. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.60.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

