Trean Insurance Group (TIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Trean Insurance Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect Trean Insurance Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIG opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13. Trean Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $515.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trean Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Trean Insurance Group worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

