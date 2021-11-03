Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.14. 535,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 267,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Trident Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $181.20 million, a P/E ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99.
Trident Acquisitions Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDAC)
Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.
