Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.14. 535,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 267,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Trident Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $181.20 million, a P/E ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trident Acquisitions by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trident Acquisitions by 14,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Trident Acquisitions Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

