TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 39.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. 2,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,810. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $534.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.82. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $18.06.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.