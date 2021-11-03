Truist Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $140.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zillow Group from $174.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush cut Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $85.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $83.54 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140,920 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 206,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after acquiring an additional 99,067 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,833,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73,807 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

