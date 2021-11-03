Truist Securiti Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for FTI Consulting in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $146.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.78. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $99.57 and a 12-month high of $149.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

