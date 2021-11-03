TrustVerse (TRV) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $10.98 million and approximately $412,100.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00050586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00231960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00098364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004205 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 626,749,906 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.