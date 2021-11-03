Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,651 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.00. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

