Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.10 Million in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 222 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVR by 46.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,780,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,399.00.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,908.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,972.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,968.39. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,875.20 and a 52 week high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $65.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

