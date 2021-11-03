Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 15,544 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $784,989,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $684,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.16.

NYSE:MRK opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $90.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,786 shares of company stock worth $17,499,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

