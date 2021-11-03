Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 31,908 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,908 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 15.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC grew its stake in Veoneer by 7.4% in the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.83 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNE. Evercore ISI raised Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

