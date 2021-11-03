Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 3,603 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.12.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU opened at $464.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.99. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $470.11.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

