Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 9,280 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,989 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after buying an additional 1,230,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after buying an additional 974,350 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,622,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1,490.9% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 932,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 873,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

NYSE DOC opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

