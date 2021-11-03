Tudor Pickering Reiterates Hold Rating for Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Gibson Energy stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

