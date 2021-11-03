Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 64,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 754,712 shares.The stock last traded at $11.42 and had previously closed at $12.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth $364,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 424.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth $5,466,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 255.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 96,536 shares during the period. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

