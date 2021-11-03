Tutti Frutti (TFF) Trading Up 10.3% This Week

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $78,736.72 and approximately $5,515.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00050144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.62 or 0.00221267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00097528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004224 BTC.

About Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

