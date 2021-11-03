Ubiq Market Capitalization Hits $8.96 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and $16,378.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

