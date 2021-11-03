Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UAA. Cowen reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Under Armour stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 153.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 369.5% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,787 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $30,477,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 100.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,314,000 after acquiring an additional 935,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,539,000 after acquiring an additional 761,586 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

